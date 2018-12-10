Miley Cyrus was Hailey Baldwin's ''biggest troll'' growing up.

The 'Malibu' hitmaker and the 22-year-old model - who recently changed her name to Hailey Bieber following her marriage to Justin Bieber - were close friends as children, and Miley has admitted she and Hailey's older sister Alaia would be ''evil'' to the blonde beauty.

She said: ''I would be evil to [Hailey]. She would try to play with us, like me and Alaia [Baldwin, Hailey's older sister], and then we would lock her out of the room and be evil.''

But the 26-year-old singer defended her past actions, and said being mean to Hailey as children set her up to be ''stronger'' in the face of Internet trolls now that she's famous.

Miley added: ''I had to. It made you who you are, you know? It made you stronger. Now you can always take, like, the trolls and s**t. 'Cause I was such a troll.''

And Hailey agreed, crediting Miley with making sure she knew how to handle herself in the spotlight.

Speaking in an episode of Apple Music's 'Carpool Karaoke: The Series' - which is a spin-off of the popular segment featured in 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' - alongside her best friend Kendall Jenner, Hailey said: ''Miley was the biggest troll to me. She prepared me for this industry!''

Meanwhile, Hailey recently revealed she ''can't wait'' to start a family with her 'Sorry' hitmaker husband Justin, 24, after tying the knot this year.

She said: ''I love kids and I can't wait to have my own. I would say now that's a closer reality.''