Miley Cyrus has told fans not to ''f**k with my freedom'' after she was groped in Barcelona last week.

The 26-year-old singer has warned people not to touch her against her will after a man standing in a crowd threw his arms around her neck, sniffed her hair and pulled her in for a kiss as she made her way out of her hotel with her husband Liam Hemsworth in the Spanish city over the weekend.

The incident, which was captured on camera by a fan and plastered across social networking sites, ''unsettled'' the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker as security guards were forced to intervene.

Alongside a video of 'The Talk' discussing the viral video, Miley tweeted: ''She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people.

''She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked.

''She CAN'T be grabbed without her consent. #DontF**kWithMyFreedom (sic)''

While most of Miley's followers jumped to her defence, one Twitter user claimed the attack was the former 'Hannah Montana' star's fault as she's spent years trying to be ''sexy'' in her music videos.

The woman, named Lynn Sejevick wrote: ''You wanted to be sexy, what do you expect?''

And Miley clapped back: ''Don't f**k with my freedom. #stillnotaskingforit (sic)''

Although Miley was spooked by the touchy-feely fan, she recently said she likes going through airport security because she enjoys being felt up by the staff before she flies.

She said recently: ''They have a love/hate [thing]. Because you know they hate because it's definitely kind of annoying because I never take it off, but they love me because they always get to do the pat down. ''They're getting very sensitive with the pat down and I'm kind of like in to it. Like human touch, you know. But they're getting like more and more nervous about doing that kind of thing but I actually like it you know ... I need a little human touch.''