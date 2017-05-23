Miley Cyrus wants to give Ariana Grande a ''great big hug'' after 22 people were killed and more than 50 were injured in a suspected terrorist attack after her gig at Manchester Arena on Monday evening (22.05.17).

The chart-topping pop star has admitted to feeling ''broken'' following the tragic events in Manchester, North West England, which has led Ariana to indefinitely postponed her world tour, and Miley has passed on her ''love'' to her showbiz pal via a heartfelt Instagram post.

Alongside a black-and-white photograph of the musicians embracing, Miley wrote: ''wishing I could give my friend @arianagrande a great big hug right now... love love love you .... so sorry you had to be apart of such a tragic event! my most sincere condolences to anyone and everyone affected by this horrific attack! all I can do is send as much HOPE & PEACE your way! This MUST end! No more war .... no more innocent lives taken .... L-O-V-E (sic)''

Scooter Braun, Ariana's manager, issued a statement following the attack in Manchester, saying ''our hearts are broken'' by the tragedy.

Scooter wrote on the micro-blogging website: ''Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack.

''We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act.

''We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives.

''We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.''

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Theresa May has paid tribute to the victims and families of those involved in the attack.

The politician also confirmed that the incident is ''being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack''.