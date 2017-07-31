Miley Cyrus would love to record a duet with her sister Noah Cyrus, however, she says it's hard to organise anything with her younger sibling as she never replies to her text messages.
Miley Cyrus wants to collaborate with her sister Noah - but she won't answer her messages.
The 'Malibu' singer would love to do a duet with her younger sibling but has admitted they have barely any contact with one another, not even via cell phone.
When asked by a fan, ''Can you text Noah and tell her that the two of you need to record a song together?'', during an Ask Anything chat with iHeartRadio, Miley said: ''Ugh, if she'd ever text me back.''
The 24-year-old singer later added: ''Yeah, I text Noah all the time, and she never texts me back.''
Noah, 17, recently admitted she is ''proud'' to be Miley's sister and get the chance to hang out with her at big events, but she isn't thrilled by the comparisons between them.
She said: ''I'm so proud that Miley is my big sister, and to be able to go to these big radio shows and hang out with her. Of course no one wants to be compared to another person. But it's like, if a person can only see me for my sister, then that's really their problem.''
The 'Chasing Colors' singer - who released her debut single 'Make Me (Cry)' featuring Labrinth in 2016 - also revealed her famous dad Billy Ray Cyrus could have a song on her forthcoming record.
She said: ''Hopefully it will be done by this fall. I worked with so many amazing co-writers and producers on it. My dad might have a song on the album. I'm so blessed for this whole thing. I worked with some really talented, experienced writers.''
This year's Mercury Prize nominees features the best of British pop.
Situated in a scenic Cornish valley, the eleventh iteration of the Leopallooza Festival takes place near Bude in Cornwall from July 28th to July 30th.
Linkin Park have returned to America's Billboard Chart following the tragic suicide of their frontman Chester Bennington last week.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Molly Moris is a private investigator who puts crime-fighting before fashion and is dedicated to...
Novelist Sparks turns screenwriter with this film, which combines his usual themes (beaches, grieving teens,...
Despite the everyday trials and tribulations of growing old, motherhood and balancing fulltime careers; Carrie,...
Author Nicholas Sparks is certainly a popular man in Hollywood at the moment his hugely...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....
Disney sensation Miley Cyrus sheds another layer of her tween dynamic as she edges closer...