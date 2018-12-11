Miley Cyrus wants to have a ''real relationship'' with Ariana Grande.

The 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' hitmaker teamed up with the pop megastar on a cover of 'Don't Dream It's Over' last year - which they performed together at the One Love Manchester concert last June, which was organised by Ariana in response to the bombing after her concert at Manchester Arena two weeks earlier - and has revealed the pair have a ''new'' song, which she'd love to dance to at a club to with the 'No Tears Left to Cry' singer.

Rather than work with Ariana, 25, Miley would prefer to befriend her peer as she admits they could both ''use a friend'' after Miley recently lost her Malibu home in the California wildfires, and Ariana's ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death and split from her fiancé Pete Davidson.

Asked if they plan to collaborate together, Miley, 26, told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show on Monday (10.12.18): ''She's here in New York actually and we've been texting.

''I just want to go to the club with her. I want to play our new song and go to the club.

''I've been trying to start a real relationship and not ask her to work or collaborate too much.

''I feel like she could use a friend and I could use a friend, I'd love to start that relationship with her.''

Meanwhile, the former child star revealed she will be spending the festive holiday in Tennessee with her family and fiancé Liam Hemsworth.

The 'Wrecking Ball' singer also admitted that she and the 28-year-old actor are not thinking about planning their wedding anytime soon, due to their busy work schedules.

She said: ''I'm very much in this space of work, so not too much.

''He has a new movie coming out too.''