Miley Cyrus ''wants to have a family'' with new husband Liam Hemsworth.

The 26-year-old singer tied the knot with actor Liam in secret last month, and sources now say the couple are keen to progress their relationship to the next step by starting a family together, as they both ''couldn't be happier'' with where their lives are right now.

A source said: ''Miley is not pregnant currently but does want to have a family with Liam. Miley and Liam say they felt married before their actual ceremony. Miley is so happy with her life right now. She's finishing up recording her next album and she and Liam couldn't be happier.''

The insider also claims the 'Last Song' co-stars - who first met on the set of the romance movie - decided to bring their marriage plans forward because of ''how well they worked together'' during the devastating Woolsey blaze that ripped through Malibu in November, which saw the couple lose their home.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, the source added: ''They decided to get married after seeing how well they worked together after the fires in Malibu. They didn't want to rush, but after going through the trauma together, they became closer than ever.''

Meanwhile, a source previously claimed the couple chose December for their wedding date because it seemed like the ''perfect'' time.

They said: ''They don't have doubts about their relationship. They both wanted to get married. They have both matured a lot, and it seemed like the perfect time for them to get married.''

Miley confirmed her marriage to 29-year-old Liam by sharing a string of black and white photos from their nuptials, a decade after they first met while shooting 'The Last Song'.

In one set of pictures of the pair embracing, Miley captioned the Instagram post: ''12.23.18''

And alongside another, she wrote: ''10 years later .....(sic)''

A third post featured the couple sharing a kiss and the 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' singer wrote: ''This is probably our one - millionth kiss. (sic)''

Liam shared the same kissing photo, which he captioned: ''My love [heart emoji]. (sic)''