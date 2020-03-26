'Hannah Montana' star Miley Cyrus admits she wanted to be Hilary Duff and took the Disney Channel role to be more like the 'Lizzie McGuire' alum.
Miley Cyrus wanted to be Hilary Duff.
The former 'Hannah Montana' star told the 'Lizzie McGuire' alum she only wanted to take on her breakthrough Disney Channel role so she could be more like her idol.
Speaking to Hilary on her Instagram Live show 'Bright Minded: Live With Miley', she said: ''I wanted to say that I came to your concert when I was 11 and I told you that I wore a plaid skirt and Uggs to the show because you wore a plaid skirt and Uggs.
''And from the nosebleed seats I was hoping you would notice me and be like, 'Hey girl, nice Uggs!' I don't know what I was thinking, but I was obsessed with your T-shirt.
''It was bedazzled and it said 'Nashville,' and I immediately went and bought a bedazzler and I stayed up all night jewelling everything that I owned.''
The 27-year-old singer and actress then jetted to Los Angeles ''almost immediately'' for her Disney audition as she looked to follow in her hero's footsteps.
She added: ''But the only reason I wanted it was so I could do whatever you did.
''And so really, I don't think I gave a s**t about being an actress or a singer. I just wanted to copy you no matter what.
''So I just wanted to say thank you again for just inspiring me. I would never be sitting here, being able to be a light if it wasn't for you and you showing me how to do that.''
Hilary, 32, was grateful for Miley's kind words, and revealed she now sees the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker as a big influence on her own life.
She responded: ''Just to hear you say that, I feel like you have been such a bright light and you have made so many choices that have been so bold and you're an inspiration to me and to all of us -- and you continue to be.
''I can't even believe what you're saying to me. It's so sweet and so kind.
''But really, I think that I totally look to you for inspiration on how to be cool and what to wear and what you're doing and all of this s**t.''
Disney sensation Miley Cyrus sheds another layer of her tween dynamic as she edges closer...