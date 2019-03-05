Miley Cyrus has promised to ''take care of'' Janice Freeman's daughter following the singer's death.

The 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' hitmaker mentored the 33-year-old aspiring star on 'The Voice' in 2017 and stayed close to her after the show ended and following her friend's tragic death from complications of lupus and a bronchial infection at the weekend, she's vowed to do what she can to take care of her family, including 12-year-old Hannah.

Miley shared a clip of herself and Janice hugging on Instagram and wrote: ''To hug you one more time @janicefreeman .... I made a promise to you here on earth and will keep that promise as you watch from heaven . To take care of your precious little girl , my baby sister . To shine light on your husband and mother when days are dark ! I love you (sic)''

The 26-year-old singer also shared another lengthy tribute to her ''selfless'' friend in which she admitted her grief was painful.

She wrote: ''I miss you so much it hurts. Everywhere ..... but so did you. So often. So much pain and no one would ever notice because of the smile and joy you constantly radiated.

''I am trying my best today to celebrate your existence but I can't help but just deeply mourn over your absence . All those texts I would receive,, just of you telling me that your [sic] praying for ME. How you were so selfless I'll never understand. The way you found the good in everything. You are now a rainbow. Something beautiful that comes after something so gloomy.''

And the 'Malibu' hitmaker revealed she had so much faith in Janice's talent that she'd tried to create a record label just to feature the 33-year-old singer's music.

She continued: ''You were the only artist EVER, that I tried so hard to 'sign,' was going to create a label just so YOU could be on it.

''No one has heard them and I hope to share at an appropriate time, but the records you were creating with @brandicarlile (where it all began , the story ) and my dear writer friend @ilsey were so magically beautiful JUST LIKE YOU.''

Miley described Janice as a ''legend'' and admitted she felt 'The Voice' had ''got it wrong'' in not crowning her the winner.

She wrote: ''Today we lost a legend. Do you hear me. Everyone got it so wrong on our season together of The Voice because no matter what has been recorded or remembered YOU won my angel. You are not only the best singer that show has ever had the honor of having on that stage but the best f***ing singer in the world.

''What makes me sick is we always wait till the best are gone to recognize them and truly tell them what their art meant to us. The hope their voice gave us....the emotions they pulled from us. Janice you're my star! I will never give up on you. Ever. I am no longer your coach, I never was.....YOU constantly taught me. You've been my coach on how to love, on how to persevere, on how to fight for what I want and never let even my own body get in the way. Anything is possible if it's being done with faith.

''You are my world. I will never forget you or stop loving you. I am forever yours, Miley.(sic)''