Miley Cyrus was asked to voice a character in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2'.

The fantasy film's director James Gunn has admitted he reached out to the American pop star in the hope she would accept his offer to be included in the film adaptation of the Marvel comic and provide the voice over in one of the five post-credit sequences, with the potential for her to go on to ''bigger things'' with the franchise in the future.

Speaking at the London premiere on Monday (24.04.2017), Gunn said: ''It's not a rumour. I've substantiated it.

''I called her up and asked her if she would do it and it could be a potential bigger part in the future. I did it that way.

''She knows that there's a chance that her character may go on and become a bigger thing. That's a possibility.''

The 24-year-old singer caught the attention of Gunn after her appearance on the talent contest 'The Voice', which made him cast Miley as alien warrior Mainframe.

Gunn said: ''I was watching 'The Voice' and I thought she's so likable and her voice is awesome, she's got the best voice.

''And then I asked Kevin Feige what do you think about casting Miley Cyrus as the voice of Mainframe?

''He was like well if you think we can get her... and I got her to do it.''

However, Gunn has revealed Miley's character in the franchise will be different from the comics because it was not as well known, which leaves him more scope to develop the figure.

He said: ''Mainframe is barely a character in the comic. My concept of who Mainframe could be is actually pretty far out.

''I didn't know Mainframe from the comic, so I knew Miley Cyrus wouldn't.''

Gunn has confirmed he is set to return to write and direct 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3' in the future, although he has kept more details of the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker's role in the upcoming film.