Miley Cyrus has unveiled her new EP, 'She Is Coming', featuring collaborations with Ghostface Killah, Swae Lee and RuPaul.
The 26-year-old singer dropped new music on Friday (31.05.19) morning including collaborations with Ghostface Killah and Swae Lee as well as 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star RuPaul.
In the track 'Mother's Daughter', Miley sings about the impact her mom Trish has had on her career, whilst in another song 'D.R.E.A.M.' - which stands for Drugs Rule Everything Around Me - she references her party lifestyle, whilst Wu Tang Clan's Ghostface Killah raps about drugs.
In 'Unholy', she claims people view her as ''obscene'', singing: ''You hate me, you love me, you just wanna touch me.''
Miley took to social media to announce the news, writing: ''SHE IS COMING out everywhere now ! #SheIsComing (sic)''
And she later revealed this was the ''first of three drops'' as she promised there would be more music on the way.
She added: ''This is the 1st of 3 drops! 6 songs , 3 EP's ! SHE IS COMING / HERE / EVERYTHING all to make up 1 album #SHEISMILEYCYRUS next 2 drops to be announced ! (sic)''
Miley previously insisted she is confident fans will be delighted with her new collection of songs.
She tweeted: ''Just played the record for @iHeartRadio and they f***ing flipped and so will you! [crossed finger emojis] (sic)''
And earlier this year, the 'Malibu' hitmaker spoke about her inspiration when it came to working on her next album with producer Mark Ronson and accidentally let one of her song titles slip.
She shared: ''Me and [producer] Mark [Ronson] have worked on a bunch of songs on my next record, so I was kind of just in this creative space. Sometimes the visuals of what I can imagine it looking like can even inspire me in the vocal booth, and so you can put those messages you want to bring - what it's really about to you - into it. I'm such a visual person, that when I record a vocal take - this is really creepy, this is a girl thing - I imagine what lipstick I'll be wearing in the music video... like 'Bad Karma' - ooh, I shouldn't have said that, well, there you go. A song that we've done together.''
