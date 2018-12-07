Pop star Miley Cyrus has revealed she believes in ''trusting the universe''.
The 26-year-old pop star has joined forces with Mark Ronson for the track 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart', and Miley thinks their collaboration has happened at the perfect time in her life.
The singer - whose Malibu home was recently burned down in the California wildfires - reflected: ''I believe in trusting the universe and that everything works out when it should. Any time before this would not have been right.
''Now is the perfect timing - it's just such a timely song, both for me in my personal life and for what's going on in the world. So, I wouldn't have it any other way.''
Miley also praised Mark for ''trusting'' her with the concept of the 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' video, which touches on a number of political and social issues.
She explained: ''Mark was very trusting about my ideas.
''It's all about what is heartbreaking to us in society every single day - waking up to the news of violence, judgement and hypocrisy. It's about a deeper heartbreak than losing love in a romance or relationship.''
Mark is a long-time fan of Miley, and he revealed he's been waiting for four years to work with the chart-topping pop star.
He said on 'The Graham Norton Show': ''I saw her singing '50 Ways to Leave Your Lover' on TV and was transfixed, then basically stalked her for four years!''
Mark - who has previously worked with the likes of Amy Winehouse and Bruno Mars - also admitted he had minimal influence over the video for 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart'.
He quipped: ''Miley is such a visionary. Which guitars to use was my domain.''
