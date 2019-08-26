Miley Cyrus is to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The 26-year-old singer - who recently split from Liam Hemsworth - is set to take to the stage at the annual awards ceremony on Monday (26.08.19) at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey.

Miley will sing 'Slide Away', a break-up song that has been speculated to be about her separation from actor Liam.

Following their split, Miley took to Instagram to insist she is the ''healthiest and happiest'' she's been in a ''long time''.

Taking to her Twitter account, she fumed: ''I can accept that the life I've chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I'm lying to cover up a crime I haven't committed. I have nothing to hide. It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20's. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I've experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom.

''I f**ked up and cheated in relationships when I was young. I lost a massive Walmart deal at 17 for ripping a bong. I got kicked off hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it. I swung on a wrecking ball naked. There are probably more nudes of me on the internet than maybe any woman in history. But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I've learned from every experience in my life. I'm not perfect, I don't want to be, it's boring. I've grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP.

''I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I've said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will. BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar. I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger. (sic)''