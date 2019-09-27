Miley Cyrus thought her romance with Kaitlynn Carter ''moved far too quickly'', and decided to break it off because she ''wants to be on her own''.
The 26-year-old singer struck up a relationship with Kaitlynn following her split from estranged husband Liam Hemsworth after seven months of marriage, and after she called time on their romance earlier this month, sources have now said she ''wants to be on her own''.
An insider said: ''Miley leaned on Kaitlynn throughout the divorce and she felt that they moved far too quickly. Miley made the final decision to split with Kaitlynn. Her relationship with Kaitlynn is over and she wants to be on her own. Miley wasn't thinking long term and when Kaitlynn realised Miley was done, it was a total shock.''
Now, instead of relying on another partner, the 'Slide Away' hitmaker is ''leaning on her family'' for support.
The source added: ''Miley is leaning on her family now. She is getting support from her family and just wants to move on, just being around family members is what is keeping her grounded right now. Those that know her well truly feel she has moved forward.''
Miley isn't interested in getting married again, and is ''doing really well'' in the wake of her recent break ups.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the source said: ''Miley loves her autonomy and is a free spirit. And she doesn't plan to remarry anytime soon. Despite her breakup with Liam, she's actually doing really well.''
Meanwhile, it was previously claimed the 'Malibu' singer is focusing on her career now that she's single again.
Another insider explained: ''Miley doesn't want a serious relationship. She and Kaitlynn spent every day together and it just wasn't anything that Miley wanted to continue doing. She wants to focus on her career.''
Miley and Kaitlynn - who also recently split from ex-partner Brody Jenner - were first spotted together when they were pictured kissing while on vacation in Italy on the same day news broke that she had split from 'Hunger Games' star Liam.
