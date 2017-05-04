Miley Cyrus believes fashion has gone ''a little bit downhill''.

The 24-year-old singer is known for wearing some outlandish garments over the years, including skimpy leotards, nipple tassles, as well as see through costumes, but the star has since changed her ways because she doesn't think ''standing out'' with a person's choice of clothes is popular right now.

Speaking about the industry to Billboard magazine, the blonde-haired beauty said: ''But then, girls really make me sad a lot of the time too, especially right now. I think fashion has taken us a little bit downhill.''

And although the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker doesn't think it is ''important'' to ''fit in'' with the garments people wear, she does enjoy looking at people who dress ''f**king dope'' and wear unusual outfits on social media.

She continued: ''I can only speak for the years that I've been alive, but I don't know if it has ever been so important to 'fit in'. It's not about standing out right now. Which is so weird, because it seems like for the really unique, smart kids in this generation, it's all about standing out. I love seeing these kids on Instagram that dress fucking dope. This whole world right now is so divided, in the arts, fashion - everything.''

The 'The Last Song' actress - who rekindled her relationship with fiancé Liam Hemsworth last year after they split in 2013 - has revealed she constantly changes her style and she will either dress ''a little bit boyish'' or ''super femme''.

She explained: ''I'm a little bit boyish. But I can also be super femme and dress as a bunny rabbit.''