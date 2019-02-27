Miley Cyrus, The 1975 and Little Mix will play Radio 1's Big Weekend in Middlesborough.

The 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' hitmaker, Matty Healy and co and 'Woman Like Me' group are among the first acts confirmed to play the 16th annual music event, which takes place over two days at Stewart Park in North Yorkshire, North East England, between May 25 and May 26.

US superstar Miley can't wait to bring the ''party'', commenting: ''I'll be playing Big Weekend in Middlesbrough this year! Hope you're ready to party cause I'm bringing my fans their favourite songs and possibly some new ones! See ya in the summer!''

The 1975 will give the songs from their forthcoming album 'Music For Cars' their live debut during their set.

They said: ''We're delighted to come to the North East for the first UK show of Music For Cars. Radio 1 has been a massive part of our story over the years and this will be our fourth time playing Big Weekend. It's great to be coming back, this time as headliners.''

Whilst Little Mix - comprised of Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - added: ''We are so excited to play Radio 1's Big Weekend and performing for our beautiful fans. Middlesbrough we are coming for you!''

Zara Larsson, Mabel and Khalid are also set to perform across the weekend.

The Swedish pop star can't wait to share her new music.

She said: ''So excited to play Radio 1's Big Weekend! It's one of our first UK shows in a while and I can't wait to play my new songs for you all! The line-up looks sick too! See you in Middlesbrough!''

'Ring Ring' hitmaker Mabel said: ''I'm so excited to be performing at Radio 1s Big Weekend again this year. The line-up is always sick so to be a part of it is really amazing!''

Whilst singer/songwriter Khalid said: ''Can't wait to see you all at Radio 1's Big Weekend. So excited to play new music for all you guys - hope you're all ready for this new era.''

2018 saw the event turn into The Biggest Weekend - which spanned four sites in four nations - and saw performances from the likes of Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Florence & The Machine, Sam Smith and Liam Gallagher.

Further additions to the line-up will be announced in the coming weeks.