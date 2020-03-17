Miley Cyrus has teamed up with Demi Lovato for her new 'Bright Minded: Live with Miley' IGTV series.

The 27-year-old singer is hosting a daily Instagram Live series from her account, which sees her interview experts and celebrities on their practises for staying positive during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday (16.03.20), she took to the social media platform to announce her latest guest will be 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker Demi.

She teased: ''I am totally freaking out and I think my fans and followers will be doing the same. 'Bright Minded: Live with Miley' just went to a whole new level. One of the most inspiring women that I have the honour of calling a friend for the last 15 years has made herself available to be on my Insta Live show.''

The 'Slide Away' hitmaker revealed Demi, 27, will be ready to chat to her pal about the different ways she remains optimistic during dark periods and the tactics she uses.

She continued: ''Ya'll are literally going to freak out ... Demi Lovato is going to be on my show tomorrow and we're going to be talking about ways she stays strong, optimistic and helpful exercises that she actively uses to stay brightminded. I am so excited for tomorrow.''

Miley began filming her series on Monday with her own therapist Dr. Daniel Amen in hopes it will ''bring light to a dark time.''

Introducing her first guest, she wrote: ''Today I am doing the first instalive of my new IGTV series ''BRIGHT MINDED: Live With Miley'' where the focus is staying LIT WITH LOVE in dark times! Today's guest is my therapist Dr. Daniel Amen x10 NY Times best selling author and founder of Amen Clinics, a leading brain imaging clinic! We will discuss staying Bright Minded in dark times.

The 'Hannah Montana' star went on to explain why she decided to start the series after the government suggested the public should stay indoors to avoid spreading the virus.

She explained: ''I reached out to my community and got a great response so far! So excited to announce the guests and would love for you to submit who you'd like to see most on my series! This series Will NOT be political, or even about the illness - it is purely for HOPE and escapism!

''Me and my guests using our influence and platform to bring optimism whilst connecting from afar in a time of social distancing, it will prove this does not mean Isolation! We are so fortunate to have tech that allows us to stay united! Miley (sic)''

The series will be streamed Monday through to Friday.