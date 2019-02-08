Miley Cyrus has taken Liam Hemsworth's surname, although she will still be known as Miley Cyrus for her career.
Miley Cyrus has taken Liam Hemsworth's surname.
The 26-year-old singer tied the knot with the 'Hunger Games' star in a secret ceremony in December, and Liam has now revealed that although his spouse will still be known as Miley Cyrus for work purposes, her legal name is now Miley Ray Hemsworth.
Liam said: ''Miley Ray Hemsworth now, actually. She will still be obviously known as Miley Cyrus, but she took my name, which is great. That was honestly one of the best things about it. I didn't ask her to take my name, but she was like, 'No, of course I'm taking your name.'''
The 'Isn't It Romantic' actor, 29, says it took a while for him to get used to calling Miley his ''wife'', but a month and a half later he's finally getting used to the new term.
He added: ''It's become a little more normal, but the first couple of weeks it was ... I mean, it's only been a month and a half. But the first couple of weeks was really foreign to me, with 'wife' and 'husband.'
''I just have her in as 'Wife' in my phone now.''
The couple - who met whilst filming the 2010 movie 'The Last Song' - kept their wedding a low-key affair, and Liam says the decision came as they were too ''embarrassed'' to host a big event.
Speaking during an appearance on 'Live! With Kelly and Ryan' on Friday (08.02.19), he said: ''We never wanted to do anything too extravagant or big. We find the whole thing kind of embarrassing. We know how we feel about each other. We just wanted something simple and organic with immediate family.''
Meanwhile, Liam recently described married life as ''the best''.
He said: ''It's the best. It's the best. I feel so lucky to be with someone like her. It's great. Very lucky.''
