Miley Cyrus heaped praise on her ''baby brother'' Lil Nas X after he came out at the end of Pride month in the US.

The rapper joked he thought he ''made it obvious'' after sharing new single 'C7osure' on Twitter alongside a rainbow emoji, and now the 'Black Mirror' star has given her friend her support on social media.

She wrote on Instagram: ''SO proud of my baby brother @lilnasx... In your corner forever my friend!''

Her own post comes after Lil Nas X - whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill - opened up about his sexuality and admitted some people may ''already know'', while other might not care.

The 20-year-old musician tweeted: ''Some of y'all already know, some of y'all don't care, some of y'all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y'all to listen closely to c7osure. (sic)''

He later shared the artwork for his debut EP '7' - which was released in April - and focused on the rainbow skyscrapers, adding: ''Deadass thought i made it obvious (sic)''

Lil Nas X also posted a screenshot of one fan's interpretation of 'C7osure', which simply reads: ''He gay. (sic)''

Meanwhile Miley, 26, has been open about her own sexuality in the past, including coming out as pansexual to her mother when she was 14.

She has opened up about her romances with women in the past, and she told Variety in 2016 that her ''eyes started opening in the fifth or sixth grade.''

She said at the time: ''My first relationship in my life was with a chick. I grew up in a very religious Southern family. The universe has always given me the power to know I'll be okay. Even at that time, when my parents didn't understand, I just felt that one day they were.

''My whole life, I didn't understand my own gender and my own sexuality. I always hated the word 'bisexual,' because that's even putting me in a box. I don't ever think about someone being a boy or someone being a girl.''