Miley Cyrus is ''happy'' in her engagement to Liam Hemsworth, and isn't rushing to get married.

The 24-year-old singer and her fiancé rekindled their relationship last year after having split in 2013, and whilst the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker is enjoying her time with the 'Hunger Games' star, she is reportedly taking things slow when it comes to actually tying the knot as she ''doesn't want to get divorced'' and so wants to make sure their love will last ''forever''.

A source said: ''She is happy with how the relationship with Liam is going. She's adamant that she doesn't want to get divorced, so she wants to make sure when she eventually gets married it actually means forever.''

And the 'We Can't Stop' musician - who also works as an actress and met 26-year-old Liam on the set of the 2010 movie 'The Last Song' - is also reportedly interested in furthering her acting career in 2017, and would ''love to work with Liam''.

The source added to HollywoodLife.com: ''She wants to do some more movies in 2017 and would love to work with Liam. It could be a romantic thing, a comedy or something that they play as characters who hate each other.''

Meanwhile, it was reported in November that Miley was in no rush to get married to the Hollywood hunk as she doesn't believe she's ''marriage material''.

A source said: ''She's dropping all these hints that she's not marriage material but he's not catching on at all.

''While Miley may love him, if they don't get on the same page soon, it'll only end in heartbreak for him.''

The pair first started dating in 2009 after they met on the set of their movie 'The Last Song' and became engaged in 2012.

However, things came crashing down a year later and they went their separate ways, although they've always claimed they ''love'' each other.

They got back together late last year and Miley sparked rumours the wedding was back on after she slipped her ring on her finger in January.