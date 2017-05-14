Miley Cyrus thinks she was on the ''right path'' when she split from Liam Hemsworth in 2013, and even though they're now back together, she doesn't regret their decision.
Miley Cyrus thinks she was on the ''right path'' when she split from Liam Hemsworth in 2013.
The 24-year-old singer and 'The Hunger Games' actor famously called off their engagement four years ago, and although they reconciled last year - with Miley recently releasing the single 'Malibu' which is believed to be about their relationship - the blonde beauty still believes parting ways was the right decision at the time.
Speaking about their decision to call it quits in 2013, Miley said: ''I think ... [I] know that everything that everything is happening for the right reason. I knew that when we weren't together the first time. I didn't know if that was the end of it or knew if we'd be back together again, but knew that wherever I was going was on the right path.
''People that break up and get back together, I think that's awesome because you know it's true, but also you get time to be yourself. You get time to grow up.''
And the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker dismissed the idea of couples being two halves which ''make a whole'', as she says her and Liam, 27, are happy being ''two really grounded people''.
She added to American radio station SiriusXM: ''I think if you're growing up attached to another person, you never really get solid as your own being. I'm really solid and he gets to be really solid. Together we get to be two really grounded people. It's not a half and a half making a whole.''
It seems 'The Dressmaker' actor - who met Miley when he starred alongside her in the 2010 movie 'The Last Song' - has even got the seal of approval from Miley's dad Billy Ray Cyrus, who dubbed the Hollywood hunk as a ''great guy''.
Billy said recently: ''Liam is a great guy. I like his heart. He's got a great spirit about him.
''We have been hanging out more in the last couple of months than the last couple of years. It's been a really great time period. There is something full circle, if you will, maybe about our family and our lives and looking at it now and saying, 'Wow OK, what actually happened here?'''
Drake has teased he is working on new music with recent Instagram post.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Molly Moris is a private investigator who puts crime-fighting before fashion and is dedicated to...
Novelist Sparks turns screenwriter with this film, which combines his usual themes (beaches, grieving teens,...
Despite the everyday trials and tribulations of growing old, motherhood and balancing fulltime careers; Carrie,...
Author Nicholas Sparks is certainly a popular man in Hollywood at the moment his hugely...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....
Disney sensation Miley Cyrus sheds another layer of her tween dynamic as she edges closer...