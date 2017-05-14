Miley Cyrus thinks she was on the ''right path'' when she split from Liam Hemsworth in 2013.

The 24-year-old singer and 'The Hunger Games' actor famously called off their engagement four years ago, and although they reconciled last year - with Miley recently releasing the single 'Malibu' which is believed to be about their relationship - the blonde beauty still believes parting ways was the right decision at the time.

Speaking about their decision to call it quits in 2013, Miley said: ''I think ... [I] know that everything that everything is happening for the right reason. I knew that when we weren't together the first time. I didn't know if that was the end of it or knew if we'd be back together again, but knew that wherever I was going was on the right path.

''People that break up and get back together, I think that's awesome because you know it's true, but also you get time to be yourself. You get time to grow up.''

And the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker dismissed the idea of couples being two halves which ''make a whole'', as she says her and Liam, 27, are happy being ''two really grounded people''.

She added to American radio station SiriusXM: ''I think if you're growing up attached to another person, you never really get solid as your own being. I'm really solid and he gets to be really solid. Together we get to be two really grounded people. It's not a half and a half making a whole.''

It seems 'The Dressmaker' actor - who met Miley when he starred alongside her in the 2010 movie 'The Last Song' - has even got the seal of approval from Miley's dad Billy Ray Cyrus, who dubbed the Hollywood hunk as a ''great guy''.

Billy said recently: ''Liam is a great guy. I like his heart. He's got a great spirit about him.

''We have been hanging out more in the last couple of months than the last couple of years. It's been a really great time period. There is something full circle, if you will, maybe about our family and our lives and looking at it now and saying, 'Wow OK, what actually happened here?'''