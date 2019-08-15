Brandi Cyrus won't speak about her younger sister Miley's marriage breakdown but she has been spending a lot of time with her.
Miley Cyrus has been ''spending a lot of time'' with her older sister in the wake of her split from Liam Hemsworth.
The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker revealed over the weekend that she and the 29-year-old actor had separated after eight months of marriage, and though Brandi Cyrus, 32, insisted the situation isn't her ''business'' to speak about, she promised her sibling will open up when the time is right.
Speaking on the 'Your Favorite Things' podcast, which she co-hosts with Wells Adams, she said: ''The only think I am going to address is I ask people to respect our privacy while on vacation.
''It's not my business to talk about and it's nothing anything of mine to tell.
''There's nothing I can really say. I just, I'm here for her, obviously, and I've been spending a lot of time with her.
''When [Miley's] ready to talk about it or whatever, then she will.''
It was recently claimed that Miley - who has been seen kissing reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter in the wake of the split - has no plans to file for divorce in the near future and friends haven't ruled out the possibility of the 26-year-old singer reconciling with Liam in the future.
A source said: ''They are having a break right now because they needed it. It was a bad situation with a lot of disagreements.
''They both agreed it's better to spend time apart, but this doesn't mean their relationship is completely over.''
Insiders pointed out the 'Malibu' singer and the 'Hunger Games' actor have previously ''been in similar situations'' and ''found their way back together again'' and insisted the pair haven't completely ruled out the idea of a reconciliation in the future.
The source said: ''They are great together when they are happy. There is absolutely hope that they will get back together again.''
