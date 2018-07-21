Miley Cyrus is taking a ''long needed break'' from social media.

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker shocked fans when she removed all her pictures and videos from her Instagram account and she is looking forward to showing off the ''changes'' she has made.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: ''When Miley removed all the photos from her Instagram, she knew everyone would wonder why. Her decision to do it wasn't earth-shattering. Miley says she simply likes to change things up! She is taking a long needed break and she feels it's healthy. She is working on new music and plans to come back with a brand new Instagram, with photos to promote her new music.

''She enjoys being a renegade and she likes to form her own style and when she is ready she will do it again. She loves change and doesn't feel like the same person she was when she started this account. She wants her new account to reflect the new Miley.''

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old singer is reportedly ''happier than she has been in years'' and is very settled with Liam Hemsworth.

A source said: ''She and Liam think the rumors of their breakup are funny. Everything is fine between Miley and Liam. She does want people to know that any speculation that a breakup is about to happen, is wrong! Miley is happier than she has been in years.

''She's had her ups and downs and finally feels as if she's found herself and her purpose. She looks and feels healthier today. At this point, Liam is exactly who she wants in her life and they find every way possible to spend as much time together as they can. Even with their non-stop schedules.''