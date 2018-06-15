Miley Cyrus has stuck up for her pal Selena Gobez after Italian designer Stefano Gabanna, of Dolce and Gabanna fame, called her ''ugly''.
Miley Cyrus has branded Stefano Gabbana a ''d***head'' after he claimed her ''fine as f**k'' friend Selena Gomez was ''so ugly'' on Instagram recently.
The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker has jumped to the 25-year-old singer's defence after the outspoken Italian designer - who is the co-founder of the luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana - badmouthed her after a fan asked for his opinion on her fashion sense.
Taking to Instagram this week, Miley, 25, said in the comments section of a photograph of them posing together shared by a fan page: ''Well what that d**k head said (if it's true) is f***ing false and total bulls**t. She's fine as f**k. (sic)''
Gabbana found himself in hot water recently when he responded to an Instagram post by The Catwalk Italia showing Selena in a montage of red dresses.
Gabanna commented in Italian: ''è proprio brutta'', which roughly translated means ''she's so ugly.''
A legion of Selena fans hit back at the designer, including actress Jaime King who claimed the fashion guru clearly couldn't handle the ''beauty'' of Selena's ''soul and physical being'' and encouraged her followers to boycott the brand.
She wrote on Twitter: ''Because they are ugly humans who cannot handle the beauty of S that radiates from her Soul and her physical being. #boycottdolceandgabbana''
Selena herself has kept quiet on the matter.
Gabbana and his partner Domenico Dolce have become known for their outspoken comments on social media as in 2015 they entered into a war of words with Sir Elton John for their homophobic comments about IVF parenthood.
Kate Moss and Victoria have also been targeted by the fashion duo in the past.
Meanwhile, this is not the first time Miley has stood up against the brand as after congratulating her younger brother Braison for making his catwalk debut at the D&G show at Italian Fashion Week in Milan last year, she went on to criticise the designers for their political opinions.
She wrote: ''PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics.... but I do support your company's effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see! (sic).''
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Molly Moris is a private investigator who puts crime-fighting before fashion and is dedicated to...
Novelist Sparks turns screenwriter with this film, which combines his usual themes (beaches, grieving teens,...
Despite the everyday trials and tribulations of growing old, motherhood and balancing fulltime careers; Carrie,...
Author Nicholas Sparks is certainly a popular man in Hollywood at the moment his hugely...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....
Disney sensation Miley Cyrus sheds another layer of her tween dynamic as she edges closer...