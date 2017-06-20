Miley Cyrus has slammed Dolce and Gabbana after her brother Braison made his catwalk debut in the designer brand's fashion show.

The 24-year-old singer took to social media to praise her 23-year-old sibling for achieving his ''dream'' and modelling in his first ever catwalk show for the Italian brand's Menswear Spring/Summer 2018 showcase, which took place in Milan, Italy, over the weekend.

Alongside a picture of the dark-haired hunk adorning the highly coveted luxury garments on the runway, which was shared on Miley's Instagram account, she wrote: ''Congrats @braisonccyrus on walking in your 1st runway show.... It's never been my little brothers dream to be a model as HE is one of the most talented musicians my ears have ever been given the gift of hearing.... (sic).''

Although Miley has hailed her younger relative as a great musician, she has revealed the ''Cyrus family trait'' is to try ''everything once'' and to embrace new opportunities even if they are slightly out of your comfort zone.

She continued: ''BUT it is a Cyrus family trait to try everything once (within reason HA) and to embrace opportunities that encourage you to step out of your comfort zone! We believe in trying something new everyday! I love you Prince Suga Bear and seriously congratulations on your experience! I am so proud of you always.... From Nashville to Italy! (sic).''

But Miley's post was not all as pleasant as she added a sidenote criticising the luxury label, as well as their founders Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, for their outlook on politics after they admitted they disapproved of gay parenting and IVF treatment in 2015.

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker added: ''PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics.... but I do support your company's effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see! (sic).''

However, the additional comment did not go down well with the creative masterminds, and 54-year-old entrepreneur Stefano retaliated to Miley's critique.

On Miley's upload, Stefano simply wrote: ''Ignorant!!! (sic).''

And he also took to his personal photo-sharing site to hit back at the 'The Last Song' actress, which saw him slam her as ''ignorant''.

Alongside the same photograph of Braison from the show, it read: ''We are Italian and we don't care about politics and mostly neither about the American one! We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it's simply ignorant.

We don't need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana (sic).''