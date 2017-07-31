Miley Cyrus' younger sister Noah ''spit'' in her mouth when they performed together last month.
Miley Cyrus' sister ''spit'' in her mouth when they performed together.
The 24-year-old singer shared the stage at the iHeart Summer '17 Weekend with her younger sibling Noah last month and though she initially had ''fun'' with the 17-year-old pop star, she admitted things took a grim turn when they got carried away playing with water pistols.
However, the 'Wrecking Ball' singer wasn't too upset because she admitted Noah had learned her mischievous behaviour from her.
Asked what it was like to perform with her sister during an Ask Anything chat with iHeartRadio, she said: ''We had fun, we played with water guns, we kind of sang with each other, but afterwards... she spit on me.
''She actually spit in my mouth as I was speaking.. so that wasn't fun. But she learned that behaviour from me.''
The 'Malibu' singer also revealed she is very keen to stage an exhibition of her own artwork in New York.
She said: ''I'd love to come to New York again and be able to show my art in an actual gallery. That's something I'd never done before, so I'd love to do it again.''
Noah recently admitted she is ''proud'' to be Miley's sister and get the chance to hang out with her at big events, but she isn't thrilled by the comparisons between them.
She said: ''I'm so proud that Miley is my big sister, and to be able to go to these big radio shows and hang out with her. Of course no one wants to be compared to another person. But it's like, if a person can only see me for my sister, then that's really their problem.''
The 'Make Me' hitmaker - who released her debut single featuring Labrinth in 2016 - also revealed her famous dad Billy Ray Cyrus could have a song on her forthcoming record.
She said: ''Hopefully it will be done by this fall. I worked with so many amazing co-writers and producers on it. My dad might have a song on the album. I'm so blessed for this whole thing. I worked with some really talented, experienced writers.''
Linkin Park have returned to America's Billboard Chart following the tragic suicide of their frontman Chester Bennington last week.
The critically-acclaimed Netflix original series is making its return this October.
U2 took to Twitter to share a picture of 80,000 fans at their Dublin gig, but their photograph has hit headlines for the wrong reasons after a guy in...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Molly Moris is a private investigator who puts crime-fighting before fashion and is dedicated to...
Novelist Sparks turns screenwriter with this film, which combines his usual themes (beaches, grieving teens,...
Despite the everyday trials and tribulations of growing old, motherhood and balancing fulltime careers; Carrie,...
Author Nicholas Sparks is certainly a popular man in Hollywood at the moment his hugely...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....
Disney sensation Miley Cyrus sheds another layer of her tween dynamic as she edges closer...