Miley Cyrus has shown off her new platinum mullet.

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker has transformed her look with the edgy new hairstyle after her mother Tish gave her a trim over the weekend, but the uneven cut meant she turned to celebrity hairstylist Sally Hershberger to tweak the 'do.

The pair both shared the updated version of the shoulder length haircut on Instagram, and Sally revealed the ''punk vibe'' was Miley's own influence.

She told InStyle.com: ''Miley wanted to go more punk... We went with a modern mullet that she can wear sleek, but also wavy and messy.''

Some fans took to social media to voice their disapproval of the new look, with some claiming it wasn't ''even''.

One cruel commenter described it as the ''worst haircut I've ever laid my eyes on''.

Sally issued a defiant response and explained the angle made it look a certain way.

She responded on Instagram: ''First of all, if you knew anything about hair, it's the position she's in.

''That's why it looks that way, it's 100% even, and she also had it straightened, so it's more severe, which I actually like. ''That being said chill out and know it's a modern mullet which is very cool, but it's something you probably aren't even well-versed in sorry but not sorry.''