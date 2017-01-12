Miley Cyrus sends pictures of herself on the toilet to her friends.

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker - who is engaged to Liam Hemsworth - is in daily contact with 56-year-old rocker Wayne Coyne and is always brutally honest whenever he asks her what she's up to.

Wayne - who collaborated with the 24-year-old singer on her 2015 'Her Dead Petz' album - said: ''We text each other every day.

''I'll say, 'What are you doing?' and she'll send me pictures of herself peeing. Sometimes it's a thousand times a day. Sometimes it's a couple of times a day, but we're always in each other's lives.''

The Flaming Lips rocker recalled how amused Miley was by A$AP Rocky's claims of taking acid, insisting he had no idea what he was talking about when she herself had used the drug ''plenty''.

Recalling Miley introducing him to the rapper, he told the Guardian newspaper: ''He'd just got a new set of gold teeth, braces things, and he was talking about taking acid.

''In between, Miley was whispering: 'He's never really taken acid. He's just saying that because he wants to write music about taking acid.'

''He would keep talking and she would go, 'He doesn't know anything about acid.' She'd know. Cyrus has done acid plenty.''

And Wayne is looking forward to working with the former Disney star on her next record.

He said: ''She's going to keep being a judge on 'The Voice', but I know she wants to make music at the same time.

''I'm thinking of a way we can make a record without her having to sit there for months and months. I think she likes it when it's like, 'You guys do some of the work, and then I get to come in and do something really cool.'''