Miley Cyrus admits Liam Hemsworth got ''a lot of action'' following his heroics during the California wildfires.

The 26-year-old pop star and Liam, 28, had their plush home in Malibu destroyed during the recent blaze, and Miley has revealed she made sure to show her appreciation to the actor for helping to rescue some of her most prized possessions as they escaped from danger.

Miley - who owns an array of animals, including her beloved pet pigs - shared: ''He got a lot of action for saving the animals. He got a lot of action. We had to make sure that he knew I was very thankful.''

The 'Malibu' hitmaker and Liam are often forced to spend prolonged periods of time apart due to their jam-packed work schedules.

But Miley has revealed they use FaceTime in order to keep their romance alive.

Speaking on 'The Howard Stern Show', she confessed: ''That's what FaceTime's for - cybersex.''

Meanwhile, Miley recently admitted she wants to have a ''real relationship'' with Ariana Grande.

The world-famous pop duo teamed up on a cover of the Crowded House hit 'Don't Dream It's Over' in 2017 and they have also recorded another song together, which Miley would love to dance along to alongside Ariana.

During an interview earlier this week, Miley said: ''She's here in New York actually and we've been texting. I just want to go to the club with her. I want to play our new song and go to the club.

''I've been trying to start a real relationship and not ask her to work or collaborate too much. I feel like she could use a friend and I could use a friend, I'd love to start that relationship with her.''