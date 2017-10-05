Miley Cyrus thinks her 'Wrecking Ball' video will ''live forever''.

The 24-year-old singer raised eyebrows with her memorable music video back in 2013, in which she straddled the demolition machinery without any clothes on, and Miley claims the video will even outlive her.

She explained to radio DJ Howard Stern: ''Some things live forever. Swinging around naked in the middle of a bunch of rubble licking a sledge hammer - that's forever.

''That s**t is not going anywhere. It'll be here long after me.''

By contrast, Miley recently admitted she harbours some regrets about the 'Wrecking Ball' single.

The outspoken star explained that, in retrospect, she now sees the eye-catching video in a different light.

She shared: ''I think people look at things that they've done and there is this sense of shame, or 'I wish I wouldn't have done that' - not because I'm naked, by the way; it's because I feel like I'm in a deeper songwriting place.

''Lyrically I'm less impressed with that song for me right now. I feel like it doesn't reflect who I am now, but that's fine because it's not supposed to.''

Miley recently released her sixth studio album, 'Younger Now', and she claimed that her new record is a closer reflection of her current state of mind.

She said: ''I think I have more of an open mind where I'm like, 'OK, I can be a bunch of different things every day', I don't have to be so locked into myself because then I'm putting those walls and borders around myself that I tell everyone else not to give in to.

''In a way, 'Younger Now' is really about ageism and sexism too because I feel like as women get older it's so hard, and I'm watching Madonna do it with such grace and such style and people still attack her ...

''People just want to talk about how she shouldn't do a f**king cartwheel at the Super Bowl and it's like, why? Why can't you still wear a grill, why can't you still be a part of pop culture?''