Miley Cyrus admits her mother Tish is responsible for her smoking weed again.

The 26-year-old pop star - whose father is the chart-topping singer Billy Ray Cyrus - quit the drug last year, but Miley has revealed she's since restarted smoking weed when she's not working because of Tish.

She shared: ''We toke a little. Every now and then, you know.

''My mum got me back on it. When I'm just working I don't think I function at my highest, most intelligent, most being-able-to-be-as-aware-and- as-present, so I don't smoke when I work.''

During the course of her pop career, Miley has developed a reputation for delivering surreal - and at times controversial - on-stage performances.

But the American star - who is engaged to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth - has claimed that her antics have actually helped her to own her sexuality.

She told The Sun newspaper: ''Women have found this new thing that we're allowed to make sex funny and sexuality funny.

''When you see women caricatures it's always big t**s and big hair and all this s**t.

''Girls end up making sex funny and taking the power back and making sexuality funny.

''It is really a cool thing because humour is super sexy and it's about being able to not make sex so serious and something that we can't talk to people about.''

MIley thinks it's important that everyone is able to feel ''comfortable'' within themselves.

She said: ''I really do feel kind of just gender neutral, so I hate to just get on this, like, kind of feminist rant because I'm also a humanitarian.

''I'd rather focus on human rights and men also feeling super comfortable with themselves, just everyone feeling comfortable.''