Miley Cyrus sent a sexy Valentine's Day message to Liam Hemsworth on Twitter, with a Boomerang of her in red lingerie.
Miley Cyrus sent a sexy Valentine's Day message to Liam Hemsworth on Twitter.
The 25-year-old singer posted a Boomerang clip on her account on Wednesday (14.02.18), in which she donned red lingerie with a matching robe and white tennis shoes and posed with a heart reading 'Lili', and dedicated the saucy image to her fiance.
She captioned the mini clip: ''Happy Vday to my Val @LiamHemsworth (sic)''
She also shared a second video in which she twirled to face the camera, holding the heart, at a photoshoot.
It was recently revealed the couple have matching Vegemite tattoos in honour of the 'Hunger Games' star's love of the thick, black, Australian food spread.
The Australian actor's inking was only recently revealed on his ankle when he was out and about Down Under in Byron Bay, but he is thought to have had the design etched on his skin in 2016, the same year the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker had hers.
Miley had the inking done on her left tricep by famous tattoo artist Dr Woo, who then uploaded a picture of his work on his Instagram account.
He accompanied the picture with the caption: ''@mileycyrus don't play when it comes to #vegemite #halfneedle (sic).''
Liam has previously proclaimed his love for Vegemite on several occasions, and once said he couldn't wait to get back from school to gorge on the snack.
He said: ''After-school Milo [a chocolate and malt beverage] and Vegemite on toast. I lived on it.''
Miley and Liam, 28, started dating in 2009 after meeting on the set of 'Last Song', and they got engaged in 2012 before splitting a year later, but later rekindled their romance and are engaged again.
Last March, the pair were speculated to have tied the knot after her father Billy Ray Cyrus posted a picture of Miley in a white dress, but her brother Noah Cyrus confirmed they were yet to marry.
He said: ''She's not married. [She was] probably just having fun or something.''
