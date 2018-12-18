Miley Cyrus thinks Liam Hemsworth has everything she could want in a man - including ''good d**k game''.
The 'Malibu' hitmaker has advised women not to give up looking for a guy with a number of desirable qualities, including common sense, faithfulness and empathy.
Meme account SourPsycho shared a graphic on Instagram which read: ''No Man has all five: good d**k game, empathy, a height above 5'9, no hoes, common sense.''
And in response, the 26-year-old singer hilariously replied: ''Mine does! Don't give up!''
Miley and Liam recently lost their home in the California wildfires and the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker recently revealed the 28-year-old actor received ''a lot of action'' afterwards because she was so grateful to him for saving their pets.
She shared: ''He got a lot of action for saving the animals. He got a lot of action. We had to make sure that he knew I was very thankful.''
The 'Hunger Games' star's heroics during the blaze made Miley love him more than ever and she's given him a new nickname as a result.
She said: ''Liam, I have never loved him more for this.''
Asked whether Liam is still her fiance, she added: ''Yeah, kind of ... ish. I call him my survival partner now and he thinks it's not romantic, but I learned that it is.
''That is why you pair up with someone, is for survival, and he was so incredible. He got all of the animals out.''
However, Miley did lose her treasured song-writing book in the wildfires and admitted the destruction of her hand-written lyrics was the most devastating aspect of the blaze for her.
She confessed: ''The hardest thing for me to lose was every song, including 'Malibu' - I lost because I always write it on paper.
''[Inside the house] was my song-writing book that I always wrote the lyrics in the car, so that's gone.''
Asked why Liam didn't save the book, she replied: ''He grabbed his camera.
''I asked him, 'What did you get me?' He said, 'My laptop and my camera.'''
