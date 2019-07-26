Miley Cyrus has insisted she won't perform at this year's MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) after being snubbed from the nominations.
The 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' hitmaker was snubbed from the shortlist when nominations were announced earlier this week and she's confirmed to disappointed fans that they've no chance of seeing her at the 2019 event, which takes place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 26.
A fan wrote on Instagram: ''Guess I'm not watching the VMAS this year... unless Miley performs.''
She replied: ''No f***in way.(sic)''
And the 26-year-old singer - who is married to Liam Hemsworth - agreed with a fan who criticised the network for using Miley's pictures ''to promote their damn prizes''.
The poster fumed: ''They care more about a f***ing green screen than a message to the world.
''Nominate anyone but at least do not use the image of Miley to promote their damn prizes @vmas and #SheIsComing #Peace.(sic)''
Miley replied: ''Exactly.''
The 'Malibu' hitmaker was responsible for one of the ceremony's most iconic performances in recent years when she took to the stage in 2013 and twerked on Robin Thicke, grabbed her crotch and stripped from a teddy bear onesie into a nude latex bikini.
She later said of the segment: ''It was a strategic hot mess.
''If I wanted a raunchy sex show, I wouldn't have been dressed as a damned bear.
''I just needed to let go of the past in a way. So I felt like I could be the bad bitch I am.''
Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande lead the VMA nominations this year with 10 each, while Miley's dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, is up for eight thanks to his collaboration with Lil Nas X on 'Old Town Road'.
