Miley Cyrus has opened up about ''unconditional love''.

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker - who struck up a whirlwind relationship with Kaitlynn Carter following her split from estranged husband Liam Hemsworth after seven months of marriage - has shared a cryptic social media post which appears to be alluding to a former flame as she revealed ''the best part'' about her pets.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Waking up surrounded by animals is my favorite way to start a morning. I am immediately reminded to LOVE without conditions.

''The best part about animals is that they are careless about the details. They live by the golden rule ... Love and Be Loved. Nothing in between. No questions regarding wealth, career, talents, race, age, sex...

''They love back 100X... all they ask is to be cared for in exchange for loyalty, reliability and faithfulness. (reminds me of someone). (sic)''

Her comments come after reports MIley believed her romance with Kaitlynn had ''moved far too quickly''.

An insider recently said: ''Miley leaned on Kaitlynn throughout the divorce and she felt that they moved far too quickly. Miley made the final decision to split with Kaitlynn. Her relationship with Kaitlynn is over and she wants to be on her own. Miley wasn't thinking long term and when Kaitlynn realised Miley was done, it was a total shock.''

Now, instead of relying on another partner, the 'Slide Away' singer is ''leaning on her family'' for support.

The source added: ''Miley is leaning on her family now. She is getting support from her family and just wants to move on, just being around family members is what is keeping her grounded right now. Those that know her well truly feel she has moved forward.''

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed the 'Malibu' singer is focusing on her career now that she's single again.

Another insider explained: ''Miley doesn't want a serious relationship. She and Kaitlynn spent every day together and it just wasn't anything that Miley wanted to continue doing. She wants to focus on her career.''

Miley and Kaitlynn - who also recently split from ex-partner Brody Jenner - were first spotted together when they were pictured kissing while on vacation in Italy on the same day news broke that she had split from 'Hunger Games' star Liam.