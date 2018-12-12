Miley Cyrus' new album will be comprised of hip-hop, rock and pop songs.

The 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' hitmaker has reunited with her 'Bangerz' producer Mike WiLL Made-It on her follow-up to 2017's 'Younger Now', as well as recent collaborator Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.

Asked what fans can expect, Miley told New York's 95.5 PLJ: ''A song that [Ronson] and I have done together is more rock driven, modern Debbie Harry or Joan Jett.

''Then we've got songs with Mike WiLL that lean more hip-hop and songs with Andrew Wyatt that lean more pop/alternative. I just have kind of everything.''

The 25-year-old pop star - who is engaged to Liam Hemsworth - started work on her next record before her last album was released, last September, and recently promised to release some of the songs in the new year.

She spilled: ''I don't have any definite dates, but definitely in the new year you guys are gonna be hearing a lot more music.''

Many fans had speculated that Miley will return to the 'Bangerz' era with her new tunes.

Revealing last year that she was well into her next record, whilst admitting that she was ''over'' 'Young Now', she said: ''I'm already working on the next one. I'm already two songs deep on the next one. I'm over this now. I want to figure out what I want to do next. Hopefully I can take some time - chill with the dogs, hand with the pigs a little bit more, take some time off. But just keep writing.''

In the meantime, Miley's fans - known as Smilers - have a live performance of 'Nothing Break Likes a Heart' to look forward to, as the duo will perform their new track live on 'Saturday Night Live' on December 15.