Miley Cyrus has launched a new clothing range with Converse inspired by Gay Pride to raise money for her Happy Hippie Foundation.

The 25-year-old pop star has unveiled a host of new footwear emblazoned with the rainbow design, which is the symbol used to represent LGBTQ pride on her Twitter account, to coincide with Pride Month - which runs for the whole of June.

She tweeted: ''Happy Pride! @HappyHippiefdn and I support being yourself everyday, and Pride is an extra special time to celebrate acceptance and love. I teamed up with Converse for this Pride collection to share that spirit of community and equality!

''All net proceeds of the Converse Pride collection will support our LGBTQ+ youth community partners globally!

@happyhippiefdn , @itgetsbetter, @rainbowyouth and @minus18youth! #ConversePride [sic]''

Miley launched her Happy Hippie Foundation, a non-profit organisation which aims to help homeless young people and members of the LGBTQ community.

Included in the collection - which is available from Converse.com - are the Converse Pride x Miley Cyrus Chuck 70 High Top, which are emblazoned with a glitter rainbow, black polka dot Chuck Taylor All Star Low Tops and the unisex Chuck Taylor All Star Platform High Top shoe which have a platform emblazoned with the rainbow. The high tops sold out within a few hours of Miley making her post.

Other items available in the range include a limited edition tracksuit, various T-shirts and baseball caps.

Miley started working with Converse in May creating a range of clothing and footwear inspired by her eclectic fan base and her individualism.

The 'Wrecking Ball' singer previously said: ''No age, no gender, no sex - I wanted everyone to feel included. Converse has no boundaries. It's outspoken. I've always identified with Converse because the brand appeals to and represents so many different cultures and walks of life. And they're accessible. I definitely had my fans in mind and in my heart when I was creating. I put what they love about me and what I love about them into the design.''