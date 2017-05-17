Miley Cyrus will ''never be able to live down'' her 'Wrecking Ball' music video.

The 'Malibu' hitmaker stripped off and perched on top of a giant wrecking ball for the video for the 2013 single and admits she regrets creating the unusual video.

Asked which of the three songs she would 'marry, eff or kill', she said: ''Marry would probably be 'The Climb' because it still has a message I'm down with. Eff would be '7 Things'. Kill would be 'Wrecking Ball.' That's something you can't take away ... swinging around naked on a wrecking ball lives forever. Once you do that in the mass that I did, it's forever.

''I'm never living that down. I will always be the naked girl on a wrecking ball. No matter how much I just frolic with Emu, I'm always the naked girl on the wrecking ball ... I should have thought how long that was going to have to follow me around.''

And the 24-year-old singer joked it was her ''biggest nightmare'' thinking about the track being played at her funeral.

Appearing on The Zach Sang Show, she quipped: ''That's my worst nightmare is that being played at my funeral. That's my worst nightmare ... is being like, 'We'll always remember Miley,' and then that. 'She was a great person.'''

Meanwhile, Miley previously described her new single 'Malibu' as her ''giving the world a hug''.

She said: ''I never would've believed you if three years ago you told me I'd be here writing this song.

''This record is a reflection of the fact that yes, I don't give a f**k, but right now is not a time to not give a f**k about people. I'm giving the world a hug and saying, 'Hey, look. We're good - I love you.' And I hope you can say you love me back.''