Miley Cyrus is refusing to have children until people start looking after the environment.

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker - who is an animal rights activist and long-term vegan - tied the knot with Liam Hemsworth in December last year, but she's refusing to start a family with the 'Hunger Games' star until ''we live on an earth with fish in the water.''

Speaking to ELLE magazine, she said of Mother Nature: ''When she's angry, don't f*** with her. That's the way that I feel women are like right now. The earth is angry. We've been doing the same thing to the earth that we do to women.

''We just take and take and expect it to keep producing. And it's exhausted. It can't produce. We're getting handed a piece-of-s*** planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child. Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I'm not bringing in another person to deal with that. We don't want to reproduce because we know that the earth can't handle it.''

And the 26-year-old singer hates the way people make her feel bad for not having kids.

She explained: ''We're expected to keep the planet populated... And when that isn't a part of our plan or our purpose, there is so much judgment and anger that they try to make and change laws to force it upon you--even if you become pregnant in a violent situation...

''If you don't want children, people feel sorry for you, like you're a cold, heartless b***h who's not capable of love. Why are we trained that love means putting yourself second and those you love first? If you love yourself, then what? You come first.''

Miley and Liam, 29, dated on and off for 10 years before they got hitched and, during the time they were apart, the former 'Hannah Montana' star was in a brief relationship with a girl.

The brunette beauty - who identifies as queer - said: ''I think it's very confusing to people that I'm married. But my relationship is unique.

''And I don't know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, and modern, and new that I don't think we're in a place where people would get it...

''I mean, do people really think that I'm at home in a f**king apron cooking dinner? I'm in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women...

''I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don't fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don't even like that word.''