Miley Cyrus has recruited an 85-year-old drag queen to perform with her at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (27.08.17).
The 24-year-old singer will perform at the ceremony at The Forum in Inglewood, California over the weekend and James 'Gypsy' Haake will be one of her dancers.
Haake - who appears in Miley's 'Younger Now' video - told USA Today: ''It's absolutely mind-boggling what she's done.
''Miley Cyrus' fans will be very jealous of me because she gets to kiss me quite a few times. I don't know if it will cure my social problems, but it's sure going a long way toward it.
''Wait til you see this on Sunday. Huge, huge dance number with her with all the seniors. She does kiss me. OK? We're talking about Miley Cyrus. Of course it gets wild.''
And Haake has been hugely impressed by Miley throughout their working relationship.
He said: ''This is a very smart woman. She's 24 years old. She looks 18 and she's tiny. She's beautiful and very, very smart.''
Meanwhile, Haake is also excited to spend time with the ceremony's host Katy Perry.
He said: ''This place is insane, because you've got Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and more of those people and it's hoopla time. Katy won't say anything to me because I wear her eyelashes in the show. She has her eyelashes sold in CVS, so, if she gets too hinky, I'll just raise my eyebrows and tell her I'm wearing her eyelashes.''
