Miley Cyrus has filed papers to rebuild her Malibu mansion after it was destroyed by wildfires.

The 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' hitmaker was devastated when her $2.5 million mansion was destroyed in the Woolsey fire but she has now submitted plans to start building work on the plot.

According to RadarOnline.com, Miley paid $412.33 for the permit to allow for excavation and drilling to be done on the land.

Miley had taken to social media at the time to share the ''devastating'' news that they had lost their home to the blaze, but she said she was ''grateful'' that she, her husband Liam Hemsworth and their pets safely evacuated the abode before the fire hit, and she knows she'll always have fond memories.

She wrote: ''Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that's all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff's department! If you are interested in getting involved see next tweet.... Donate $ , Time , Supplies I love you more than ever , Miley. (sic)''

Miley is now ''in a place of healing'' after losing her home in the California wildfires, adding: ''Honestly, I'm in a really good kind of healing place right now. I've definitely learned a lot. My dad has always told me, 'Life is a series of adjustments.'

''And sometimes we never understand what our parents are telling us until we start to experience life more because they learn those things as they go. So I'm starting to really understand what that means now. I think experiencing something as life-changing and devastating as a natural disaster, it's a really deep character challenge, I think, to see the way you react to loss.''