Miley Cyrus hasn't taken drugs in three weeks.

The 24-year-old singer has admitted to being a frequent user of marijuana over the last few years, but Miley has now decided to kick the habit.

She explained: ''I ­f***ing hate it when people can't adjust. I used to [resist changing]. But I haven't smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I've ever [gone without it]. I'm not doing drugs, I'm not drinking, I'm completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do.''

And despite her long-term use of marijuana, Miley claimed she hasn't found it hard to give up taking drugs.

The singer - whose new single 'Malibu' is released next week - told Billboard: ''It's easy, dude. When I want something, it's f***ing easy for me. But if anyone told me not to smoke, I would have not done it. It's because it was on my time.

''I know exactly where I am right now. I know what I want this record to be. And not in the sense of manipulation - wanting something from my fans or the audience, like some slimy thing - 'How do I get attention?' I never thought about that.''

In fact, Miley insisted she was surprised by the hysteria that surrounded her raunchy onstage performance with Robin Thicke at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2013.

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker said: ''Dude, I was shocked that people gave a f**k about the - the ­twerking, the teddy bear. It's a totally ­different time, and I don't think that would freak people out anymore.''

Miley suggested that, to some extent, she has been vilified because her behaviour has been perceived to be unusual over recent years.

But Miley insisted she is simply open-minded in her approach to life.

The star explained: ''I was talking about this with my sister [Noah], who's 17, and she's doing music right now. She basically grew up in L.A. She's never known anything different. She doesn't even know she's open-minded, it's the only kind of mind she has ever known.''