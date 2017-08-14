Miley Cyrus blamed an ''unrealistic schedule'' after pulling out of the Teen Choice Awards at the last-minute on Sunday night (13.08.17).

The 'Climb' hitmaker was due to be presented with the Ultimate Choice Award at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, but presenter Victoria Justice revealed the star wouldn't be able to make it just minutes before the show aired live.

She said: ''Unfortunately, Miley Cyrus couldn't make it ... but here's Jake Paul.''

Miley took to her Instagram to say sorry for her fans, admitting she was ''beyond bummed'' to have missed out on the ceremony.

She wrote: ''To my dearest fans & all of those watching @teenchoicefox ! I want to say thank you from the very bottom of my heart for presenting me with #TheUltimateChoiceAward ! I am beyond bummed I couldn't make it to the show as I had every intention of being there to accept and celebrate this honor! I created an unrealistic schedule for myself which leads me to this announcement! (sic)''

But Miley managed to promote her new single in the message, insisting to fans that she is ''looking forward'' to making music for ''the rest of [her] life''.

She added in the post: ''I've been tryin to keep the secret but I can't hide it any longer! My new single / music video #YoungerNow will be dropping this Friday , Aug 18th & I am sooooooo EXCITED to share it with all of you! I hope to always make people smile and shine light thru my work! I look forward to making music for the rest of my life and I'm thankful everyday for those who listen! I am sending so much love and peace into the world right now because THATS what we need most! Love Love & more LOVE! (sic)''

Other notable absentees at the ceremony were former Fifth Harmony star Camila Cabello, who won five gongs, in comparison to her ex-band's hat-trick of prizes.

What's more, Ed Sheeran, who won Choice Pop Song for 'Shape of You', and Beyonce, who was announced as winning the Choice R&B/ Hip Hop Artist prize, were not in attendance at the bash.

Some other big-names, such as Bruno Mars and Gal Gadot, sent video acceptances, while others, including Ariana Grande and Zac Efron, were merely announced as winners.

Teen TV show 'Riverdale' was the big winner on the night with nine gongs, including Choice Drama TV.