Miley Cyrus' new album has made her the ''proudest'' she's ever felt.

The 24-year-old star - who shot to fame in Disney TV show 'Hannah Montana' when she was just 14 years old - thinks 'Younger Now' has a lot of credibility because she's been able to say exactly what she wanted to on the record.

She said: ''This record makes me the proudest I've ever felt about any work I've done.

''It's a record which says how I feel about my life, about politics and about my relationship. These are my words.

''Making my own record and saying what I want to say has given me credibility.

''This gives me more power to go out and tell people to listen to me. So many people put words into my mouth and make me into what they think I am.''

However, the 'Malibu' singer still feels happy about her previous LPs, but this one feels more personal as it written only by her and producer Oren Yoel.

She told The Sun newspaper: ''I was so happy making 'Bangerz' and 'Party In the USA'.

''I love the collaborators I've worked with and I never want to be someone that shuts the doors on other people's ideas, but it was really important for me to get on paper and record all of my ideas and what I think.''

One track on the album, 'Rainbowland', features Miley's godmother Dolly Parton, and she was delighted to get her on the track.

She said: ''My godmother has an amazing way of setting that line of showmanship, but also writes her personal diaries in her music.''