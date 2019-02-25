Miley Cyrus was proud of Mark Ronson for winning an Oscar.

The 26-year-old singer heaped praise on her 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' collaborator - who scooped Best Song for 'Shallow' along with Lady GaGa, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt - for his success on Sunday (24.02.19) but despite the prestige of the accolade, she doesn't see it as being any more special than any of his other successes.

Speaking to E! News at the Vanity Fair after party, she said: ''I love seeing friends win whether on a scale like this or just a personal achievement.

''I don't really gauge things think by what's like the most massive moment. He has done so many different things, even with 'Uptown Funk' or so many songs that have been so massive, so this is just another thing that he has done perfectly and beautifully.''

However, Miley - who is married to Liam Hemsworth - admitted she didn't actually get to see Mark get up on stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.

She said: ''Honestly, I'm not the right person to ask. I take about seven hours to get ready.''

And the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker then confessed she wasn't actually getting ready for the party - she was too busy playing with her dogs to tune into the telecast.

She said: ''I like to play with my dogs in the meantime. So, I had no TV and I was on the floor with my dogs trying to pull myself together so I am not someone great to ask.''

Although Gaga gave a large part of the acceptance speech for Best Song, Mark briefly stepped up to the mic to praise the singer-and-actress.

He said: ''Only because you can't thank yourself, when you're in a room with her you don't have to do too much, she writes, she sings the songs, Lady Gaga, we salute you.''