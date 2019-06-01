Miley Cyrus is promoting her latest release with branded condoms.

The 26-year-old star has just released her new EP, 'She Is Coming' and a purchase of one of her $20 branded condoms, includes a digital download of her new music.

The condoms come in a black wrapper with ''She is coming'' and ''1-833-SHE-IS-MC'' written on the outside in white.

''1-833-SHE-IS-MC'' is also printed on T-shirts and sweatshirts on Miley's website.

The new EP includes collaborations with Ghostface Killah and Swae Lee as well as 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star RuPaul.

In the track 'Mother's Daughter', Miley sings about the impact her mom Tish has had on her career, whilst in another song 'D.R.E.A.M.' - which stands for Drugs Rule Everything Around Me - she references her party lifestyle, as Wu Tang Clan's Ghostface Killah raps about drugs.

In 'Unholy', she claims people view her as ''obscene'', singing: ''You hate me, you love me, you just wanna touch me.''

Miley took to social media to announce the news, writing: ''SHE IS COMING out everywhere now ! #SheIsComing (sic)''

And she later revealed this was the ''first of three drops'' as she promised there would be more music on the way.

She added: ''This is the 1st of 3 drops! 6 songs , 3 EP's ! SHE IS COMING / HERE / EVERYTHING all to make up 1 album #SHEISMILEYCYRUS next 2 drops to be announced ! (sic)''