Miley Cyrus has promised her fans new music in 2020.

The 'We Can't Stop' hitmaker showed off her new hairdo on social media as she shared the exciting news that she will be releasing music soon.

Alongside a series of pictures, she wrote: ''New hair. New year. NEW MUSIC. (sic)''

Back in October, following her split from Liam Hemsworth earlier this year, Miley revealed she has returned to the studio to record more music.

The 26-year-old singer took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of herself back in what appeared to be a recording studio and wrote: ''Back in the yo! I am so f***ing inspired right now. Thank YOU. NEW MOON (sic)''

In May, Miley released EP 'She Is Coming', which was due to be the first of three six-song EPs which would make up her seventh studio album 'She is Miley Cyrus'.

Teasing the first part of the project at the time, she wrote on Instagram: ''SHE IS COMING 5/ 31 Pre Save now! Or live with regret for the rest of your existence (sic)''

But it was claimed Miley had stepped back from the second and third releases for now to work on different tracks following her marriage break-up.

A source said: ''Miley has been back in the studio recording new music because the other songs she had made are so far removed from who she is right now. A lot has changed in the past few months and it would be strange for her to release the EPs as they were. Now she's deciding whether to update the collections with new songs or to start something else.''