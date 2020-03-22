Miley Cyrus left her church because she felt her gay friends weren't being ''accepted'' there as she battled with understanding her own sexuality.
The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker spoke openly with her friend Hailey Baldwin about her relationship with religion and her own sexuality.
Speaking on Bright Minded: Live with Miley, Hailey shared: ''I think there's a difference between being raised in church and being an adult and having your own relationship with God and Jesus and spirituality because what my relationship was with faith getting raised that way is completely different than me in my own journey as an adult. I found a church community that works for me, where I feel supported and loved and accepted.''
Whilst Miley responded: ''I had a hard time finding a relationship with God that worked for me as an adult. I think what I just took away from you is I'm allowed to decide what my relationship is with spirituality as an adult that doesn't have to be aligned with the way that it was when I was brought up. I had some gay friends in school. That is the reason why I left my church is that they weren't being accepted. They were being sent to conversion therapies ... I had a hard time with me finding my sexuality too.''
Meanwhile, Miley previously said she thought she ''had to be gay'' because all men were ''evil''.
Speaking in an Instagram Live alongside her boyfriend Cody Simpson, she said: ''There are good people out there that just happen to have d***s. I've only ever met one, and he's on this live. There are good men out there, guys, don't give up. You don't have to be gay, there are good people with d***s out there, you've just got to find them. You've got to find a d**k that's not a d**k, you know. I always thought I had to be gay, because I thought all guys were evil, but it's not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have d***s. I've only ever met one, and he's on this live.''
