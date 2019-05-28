Miley Cyrus will release her new album 'She Is Coming' on Friday (31.05.19).

The 26-year-old star shared the artwork for her follow-up to 2017's 'Younger Now' on Twitter on Sunday (27.05.19) and confirmed the imminent release date.

Alongside the black and white shot of her rocking a Sex Pistols top with 'Never Mind The B******s'' emblazoned across it, a nod to the British punk band's 1977 album 'Never Mind the B******s , Here's the Sex Pistols', Miley captioned the post with a link to pre-save the album: ''SHE IS COMING 5/31 http://miley.lk/sheiscoming (sic)''

It has been reported that the LP is set to feature collaborations with RuPaul and rappers Swae Lee, and Ghostface Killah.

At Radio 1's Big Weekend in Middlesbrough on Saturday (25.05.19), Miley surprised the crowd by performing three new songs, 'Mother's Daughter', 'Cattitude' and 'Dream'.

Prior to revealing the release date, the 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' hitmaker previously posted three black-and-white, strobe effect videos on Instagram, each one just featuring one of the words in the title of the LP.

And Miley is confident fans will be delighted with her new collection of songs.

She tweeted: ''Just played the record for @iHeartRadio and they f**king flipped and so will you! [crossed finger emojis] (sic)''

Earlier this year, the 'Malibu' hitmaker spoke about her inspiration when it came to working on her next album with producer Mark Ronson and accidentally let one of her song titles slip.

She said: ''Me and [producer] Mark [Ronson] have worked on a bunch of songs on my next record, so I was kind of just in this creative space.

''Sometimes the visuals of what I can imagine it looking like can even inspire me in the vocal booth, and so you can put those messages you want to bring - what it's really about to you - into it.

''I'm such a visual person, that when I record a vocal take - this is really creepy, this is a girl thing - I imagine what lipstick I'll be wearing in the music video... like 'Bad Karma' - ooh, I shouldn't have said that, well, there you go. A song that we've done together...''