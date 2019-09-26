Miley Cyrus' mother thinks she's a ''bratty millennial''.

The 26-year-old pop star's mom Tish was fuming with her when she saw her lounging around inside on her phone instead of appreciating a ''gorgeous sunset''.

Taking to her Instagram account, Miley uploaded a photograph of her on her phone and wrote: ''My mom called this ''disgusting'' there was a gorgeous sunset and I was inside on my phone ''serving content''... it's hard to get into trouble once you're an adult but she said I looked like a ''bratty millennial'' which I do .... but is it bad if I like the pic and wanna post it? Is that worse ? @tishcyrus (sic).''

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker is spending more and more time with her family now that her relationship with blogger Kaitlynn Carter is over.

Miley decided to call it quits after two months of dating because she wants to focus on her career and isn't in the right frame of mind for a ''serious'' relationship right now.

A source said recently: ''Miley doesn't want a serious relationship. She and Kaitlynn spent every day together and it just wasn't anything that Miley wanted to continue doing. She wants to focus on her career.''

However, despite, going their separate ways, Miley and Kaitlynn are still friends.

An insider explained: ''Miley and Kaitlyn broke up. They're still friends.

''They've been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated, but they're just not in a romantic relationship anymore.''

The 'Malibu' hitmaker was spotted locking lips with the 31-year-old social media influencer - who also recently split from ex-partner Brody Jenner - on the same day news broke that she and Liam Hemsworth had ended their seven-month marriage, but she previously insisted she had never cheated on the 'Hunger Games' star.