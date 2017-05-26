Miley Cyrus says the terror attack at Ariana Grande's concert has made her ''more cautious''.

A bomb was detonated after Ariana's gig at Manchester Arena earlier this week, leaving 22 people dead and over 50 injured and Miley, 24, admitted it has affected her own security plans.

Speaking on the 'Today' show, she said: ''Now I see that I need to know that I'm around a lot of people and to protect myself and protect everyone that's here.

''Now I think I take that more seriously.

''I will be more cautious rather than... you know, I don't really roll with a crew or a security team or whatever. Now I think, not only for my safety but for everyone else, it's really been an eye opener.''

Miley also revealed that she just wants to give Ariana, 23, a hug following the tragedy.

She said: ''For my friend, Ariana... it's just beyond me, and I can't wait until I get a second to give her a big hug.''

Earlier this week, Miley dedicated her performance on 'The Voice US' to Ariana and the victims of the terrorist attack.

Miley said: ''I want to dedicate this song to my good friend Ariana Grande and everyone who experienced that horrific attack yesterday. Our hearts are with you.''

It wasn't the first time Miley had reached out to the singer either, as she took to Instagram earlier in the day to pass her ''love'' on to her showbiz pal in a heartfelt post.

Alongside a black-and-white photograph of the musicians embracing, Miley wrote: ''wishing I could give my friend @arianagrande a great big hug right now... love love love you .... so sorry you had to be apart of such a tragic event! my most sincere condolences to anyone and everyone affected by this horrific attack! all I can do is send as much HOPE & PEACE your way! This MUST end! No more war .... no more innocent lives taken .... L-O-V-E (sic)''

Meanwhile, Ariana's manager Scooter Braun issued a statement shortly after news of the attack broke, saying ''our hearts are broken'' by the tragedy.

Scooter wrote on the Twitter: ''Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack.

''We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act.

''We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives.

''We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.''